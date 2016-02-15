RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 Novus Properties Ltd :
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group profit before taxation 1.2 million rupees versus 701,248 rupees last year
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group revenue 2.7 million rupees versus 2.5 million rupees last year Source text: bit.ly/1PWerQB Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon: