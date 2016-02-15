RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Revenue in 2015 was 249,000 euros
* Operating loss for 2015 was 849,000 euros
* Decided to arrange a small directed share issue in Sweden and apply for listing of company's class a shares on First North Sweden
* Expected first day of trading on First North Sweden is April 6, 2016, with ticker CLEANT
* Subscription period for offer shares commences on Feb. 19, 2016 and ends on March 7, 2016
* Subscription price is 9.30 Swedish crowns ($1.11) per offer share
* Offering will consist of a maximum of 1,075,270 new class a shares, representing about 5.27 pct of total number of company's shares outstanding and 0.91 percent of votes after offering
* About 10 million crowns before transaction costs will be raised in offering if offering is fully subscribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4142 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
