Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 15 Silverbridge Holdings Ltd
* JSE: SVB - unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six month period ended Dec. 31 2015
* Revenue was up 3 pct with good growth in annuity areas of support and software rental making up for a decline in implementation
* HEPS was up 37 pct to 11.5c from 8.4c in comparative period
* net profit increasing 38 pct compared to comparative period
* operating profit was up by 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order