RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 CYBG Plc :
* Exercise of over-allotment option
* Stabilisation manager has given notice to exercise over-allotment option granted by nab in respect of 28,673,323 ordinary shares at offer price
* Final total size of offer is £395.7 million (219,828,814 ordinary shares), representing 25.0 percent of company currently in issue
* following exercise of over-allotment option, National Australia Bank Ltd will no longer own any shares in company
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct