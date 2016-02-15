Feb 15 CYBG Plc :

* Exercise of over-allotment option

* Stabilisation manager has given notice to exercise over-allotment option granted by nab in respect of 28,673,323 ordinary shares at offer price

* Final total size of offer is £395.7 million (219,828,814 ordinary shares), representing 25.0 percent of company currently in issue

* following exercise of over-allotment option, National Australia Bank Ltd will no longer own any shares in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)