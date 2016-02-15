RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 Conwert Immobilien Invest Se
* Conwert believes proposed agenda for EGM is not in best interest of all of its shareholders
* reiterates its view that Adler is trying to gain control of Conwert administrative board, and therefore control of company
* up until now, Adler has expressed to Conwert its willingness to support company's strategy
* EGM request has not yet been accepted or rejected
* all of Conwert's major decisions would effectively be made by a direct competitor
* Conwert is currently reviewing Adler's request very carefully and will promptly convene an extraordinary general meeting in near future if formal conditions are met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon: