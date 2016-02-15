RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 Polski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA :
* Q4 net sales 91,000 zlotys ($23,208) versus 292,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss of 511,000 zlotys versus profit of 96,000 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9211 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct