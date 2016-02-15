BRIEF-Funds managed by Altus TFI lowers its stake in Pragma Inkaso to 3.68 pct
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon:
Feb 15 Promotion And Development Ltd :
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group turnover 128.9 million rupees versus 136.5 million rupees last year
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group profit before taxation 12.6 million rupees versus loss of 24.8 million rupees last year
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 earnings per share of 0.30 rupees Source text: bit.ly/1QgvAX5 Further company coverage:
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon:
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.