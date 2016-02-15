BRIEF-Funds managed by Altus TFI lowers its stake in Pragma Inkaso to 3.68 pct
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon:
Feb 15 Caudan Development Ltd :
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group revenue 115.7 million rupees versus 115.1 million rupees last year
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group loss before income tax 756,000 rupees versus loss of 3.5 million rupees last year
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 loss per share of 0.0017 rupee Source text: bit.ly/1KQNTzR Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.