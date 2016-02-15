UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Mauritius Secondary Industries Ltd :
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 profit before taxation of 207,397 rupees versus 454,265 million rupees last year
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 basic earnings per share of 0.20 rupees
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 revenue of 3.1 million rupees versus 2.8 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/1TikNuv Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.