Feb 15 Enl Ltd :

* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 profit before taxation 278 million rupees versus 553.2 million rupees last year

* Quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 turnover of 3.63 billion rupees versus 3.52 billion rupees last year

* Says various clusters are expected to continue to fare well for second semester save agriculture which will continue to be affected by low sugar prices Source : bit.ly/1Kkw78b Further company coverage: