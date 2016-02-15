RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 (Reuters) -
* Ratos says purchase price (enterprise value) for 100 pct of company amounts to approximately DKK 575m, of which Ratos will provide equity of approximately DKK 250m
* Ratos has signed an agreement to acquire approximately 70% of shares in airteam
* The acquisition is scheduled to be finalised at the beginning of the second quarter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon: