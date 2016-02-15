Feb 15 Statoil says:

* Statoil strengthens its position in Uruguay

* Statoil has signed a farm-in agreement with Tullow Oil to acquire a 35-percent working interest in offshore exploration block 15 in the Pelotas basin, deepening its position in Uruguay.

* Statoil says increasing its exposure to the upside potential of this untested geological setting. This is in line with Statoil' exploration strategy of access at scale

* Recently Statoil announced its entry into Uruguay as partner in exploration block 14. By accessing the adjacent block 15 Statoil continues to pursue this regional geological trend.

* A comprehensive data collection program has already been completed in the block. As operator, Tullow is planning to collect further 3D seismic before a decision is made on further steps. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)