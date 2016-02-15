Feb 15 VTB :

* Says it provided to MOESK 5.5 billion rouble ($70.87 million) three-year credit

* Part of the funds MOESK has already used for the repayment of its exchange-traded BO-02 series bonds, other part will be used for its investment and operating activity

