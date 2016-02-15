BRIEF-Funds managed by Altus TFI lowers its stake in Pragma Inkaso to 3.68 pct
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon:
Feb 15 01cyberaton Sa :
* FY 2015 revenue 6.3 million zlotys ($1.60 million) versus 5.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss 2.0 million zlotys versus profit 13.6 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9278 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.