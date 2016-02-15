UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Euro-Tax.pl SA :
* Q4 net profit 731,000 zlotys ($186,086) versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue 3.1 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9283 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.