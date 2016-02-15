Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 15 Binary Helix SA :
* Q4 net loss 43,995 zlotys ($11,194) versus profit 422,341 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue 0 zlotys versus 100,600 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9301 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order