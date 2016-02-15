BRIEF-Medicrea International Q1 sales flat at 7 million euros
* Reported on Thursday its Q1 sales at 7 million euros ($7.43 million)versus 7 million euros a year ago
Feb 15 Advanced Health Ltd :
* Expects HEPS will be 0.42 cents for six months ended Dec. 31, 2015 versus HEPS of 2.33 cents yr earlier
* Decline in EPS can be attributed to development of new day hospitals in South Africa
April 14 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed):