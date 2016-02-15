BRIEF-Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017
Feb 15 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :
* On Feb 8, Department of Labour informed company of its decision to "pause" payments of training layoff scheme stipend
* Department of Labour decision to "pause" payments of TLS stipend in response to statement that IRL transaction failed
* Business rescue practitioners will now look at option three in business rescue plan, which is option of a wind-down of company
* Option of a wind-down of company would see retrenchment of all employees
* Business rescue practitioners will provide an update on 23 february 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Halt medical inc -filed voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Acessa Health, Inc Source text for Eikon: