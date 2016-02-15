BRIEF-Japan Logistics Fund to issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
Feb 15 Safari Investments Rsa Ltd
* Resignation of MH Tsolo as independent non-executive chairman of company with effect from Feb. 29 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
* Announced on Thursday that it has signed letter of commitment with syndicate of banks for credit loan of 300 million euros ($318.39 million) with initial duration of five years and two extension options of one additional year