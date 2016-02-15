Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 15 Optizen Labs SA :
* Q4 net loss 171,000 zlotys ($43,407) versus loss of 92,000 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 715,000 zlotys versus 922,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9395 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order