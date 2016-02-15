UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Variant SA :
* Its shareholders Wieslaw Cholewa and Leszek Kolodziej plan to sell 100 percent stake in Variant to Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA or its unit
* Says Murapol is considering further resale of portion of stake in Variant to other investors, considering plans regarding its presence on regulated market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.