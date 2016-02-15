Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
Feb 15 Comet Holding AG :
* FY sales of 282.3 million Swiss francs ($285.67 million) (2014: 287.9 million Swiss francs)
* FY net income of 17.1 million Swiss francs (2014: 26.3 million Swiss francs)
