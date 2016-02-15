BRIEF-Japan Logistics Fund to issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
Feb 15 Soho Development SA :
* Q1 2015/2016 net profit 523,000 zlotys ($132,573) versus loss of 9.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 revenue 6.3 million zlotys versus 17.2 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9450 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced on Thursday that it has signed letter of commitment with syndicate of banks for credit loan of 300 million euros ($318.39 million) with initial duration of five years and two extension options of one additional year