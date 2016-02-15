Feb 15 Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle SA :

* Q3 revenue 91.7 million euros versus 81.2 million euros year ago

* Raises its annual target of consolidated revenues to around 355 million euros ($395.43 million)

* Also confirms its objectives for the improvement of its FY operating margin and earnings compared to last year