Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 15 Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle SA :
* Q3 revenue 91.7 million euros versus 81.2 million euros year ago
* Raises its annual target of consolidated revenues to around 355 million euros ($395.43 million)
* Also confirms its objectives for the improvement of its FY operating margin and earnings compared to last year Source text: bit.ly/1KleXal Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order