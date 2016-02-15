Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 15 Sygnity SA :
* Q1 2015/2016 revenue 139.8 million zlotys ($35.46 million) versus 144.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 net profit 3.4 million zlotys versus 4.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 EBITDA 11.1 million zlotys, up 1.6 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9427 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order