BRIEF-Japan Logistics Fund to issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
Feb 15 Dogus Reit :
* FY 2015 revenue of 54.0 million lira ($18.31 million) versus 46.5 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 77.6 million lira versus 51.8 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9485 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
* Announced on Thursday that it has signed letter of commitment with syndicate of banks for credit loan of 300 million euros ($318.39 million) with initial duration of five years and two extension options of one additional year