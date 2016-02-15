BRIEF-Intage Holdings announces change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata as new auditor to replace KPMG AZSA LLC, effective June 27
Feb 15 Rotopino.pl SA :
* Q4 revenue 13.6 million zlotys ($3.5 million) versus 11.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 137,000 zlotys versus loss of 792,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9421 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it formed business and capital alliance with NewingSoft Inc, with details to be decided