BRIEF-Japan Logistics Fund to issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
Feb 15 Countrywide Plc
* 8.7 million Zoopla Property Group shares have been sold by co, representing 2.1 percent stake in Zoopla for 220 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
* Announced on Thursday that it has signed letter of commitment with syndicate of banks for credit loan of 300 million euros ($318.39 million) with initial duration of five years and two extension options of one additional year