BRIEF-Japan Logistics Fund to issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
Feb 15 Marenave Schiffahrts AG
* Says agreement with bank consortium on extension of repayment rates
* Says agreement to extend repayment structure in the restructuring accord until June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
* Announced on Thursday that it has signed letter of commitment with syndicate of banks for credit loan of 300 million euros ($318.39 million) with initial duration of five years and two extension options of one additional year