BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
Feb 16 CIEL Ltd :
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 group revenue of 4.87 billion rupees versus 4.21 billion rupees year ago
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 group profit before taxation of 429.9 million rupees versus 708.6 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 group earnings per share of 0.10 rupees Source: bit.ly/20ApD6R Further company coverage:
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company