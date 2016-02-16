IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
Feb 16 Aalberts Industries NV :
* Rreaches an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares of Schroeder Industries, Inc., a company, based in San Antonio, Texas, USA, active in the beverage dispense market
* Says existing management team of beverage dispense group will take leadership and combine activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.