BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
Feb 16 Altamir SCA :
* Apax Partners, Altamir and Infopro Digital's management team have signed an exclusive agreement with Towerbrook Capital Partners
* Agreement is for the sale of a majority holding in Infopro Digital Source text: bit.ly/1PBpvBd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company