Feb 16 BGEO Group Plc

* Q4 profit was GEL 95.7 mln ($39.9 mln, 27 mln stg), up 43.9 pct year-on-year and up 18.3 pct quarter-on-quarter

* Book value per share was GEL 48.75, up 17.6 pct year-on-year

* Total assets increased to GEL 10,130.1 mln, up 33.7 pct year-on-year

* Net interest margin was 7.6 pct (-10 bps year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter)

* Revenue was GEL 751.3 mln (up 39.6 pct y-o-y) Further company coverage: (Reporting by: Richa Naidu; richa.naidu@thomsonreuters.com)