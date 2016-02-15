BRIEF-Japan Logistics Fund to issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
Feb 15 Hft Group SA :
* Q4 net loss 611,092 zlotys ($154,953.98) versus profit 987,546 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue 16.5 million zlotys versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago ($1 = 3.9437 zlotys)
* Announced on Thursday that it has signed letter of commitment with syndicate of banks for credit loan of 300 million euros ($318.39 million) with initial duration of five years and two extension options of one additional year