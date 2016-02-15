BRIEF-Japan Logistics Fund to issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
Feb 15 Remedis SA :
* Q4 net loss 63,252 zlotys ($16,040) versus loss of 242,649 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue 323,596 zlotys versus 313,361 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9435 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced on Thursday that it has signed letter of commitment with syndicate of banks for credit loan of 300 million euros ($318.39 million) with initial duration of five years and two extension options of one additional year