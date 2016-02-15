Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 15 Hetan Technologies SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 106,198 zlotys ($26,933) compared to 465,505 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss is 313,206 zlotys compared to loss of 100,616 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9431 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order