Feb 16 Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Norway royal salmon expects 2016 harvest volume of 27,500 tonnes (previous guidance 27,500 tonnes)

* global supply growth is expected to be negative in area of 2 to 4 per cent for 2016 and in long term global supply growth is expected to continue to be low

* says this provides basis for a positive market outlook for 2016 and in long term for industry

* expects a significant build-up of biomass in 2016 because group will start to utilise green licenses

* q4 operational ebit before non-recurring items nok 91 million (q4 2014 nok 59 million)

* proposes nok 2.60 per share in dividend for 2015 (versus nok 1.50 per share for 2014)

* says reason for the good quarterly result is an improvement in production costs in Region North compared to the previous quarter, as well as good salmon prices