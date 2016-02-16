Feb 16 TNT Express NV :

* Reports Q4 revenues of 1,861 million euros ($2.08 billion), up 4.1 pct yoy

* Q4 reported operating profit is 57 million euros versus a loss of 53 million euros a year ago

* Q4 adjusted operating income is 96 million euros versus 50 million euros a year ago

* Q4 profit equity holders of the parent is 19 million euros versus a loss of 137 million euros a year ago

* Net cash at end Q4 is 231 million euros versus 449 million euros a year ago

* Reiterates its outlook agenda and guidance for 2018/19

* Not to pay a dividend for 2015, considering FedEx's offer to acquire TNT

* Anticipates restructuring charges of about 10 million euros in the first quarter

* Says closing of the FedEx offer to acquire TNT is anticipated in the first half of calendar year 2016

* Says "good progress has also been made towards closing of the FedEx offer to acquire TNT"

* Says expect further year-on-year improvements in adjusted operating income in full year 2016

* Expects to achieve structural improvements from 2016 onwards and to see the full benefit of the outlook strategy from 2018/2019

* Expects continued economic volatility in some markets outside Europe, especially in Brazil Source text: bit.ly/1Su0efQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)