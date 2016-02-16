Feb 16 Pandox AB :

* Pandox has signed an agreement with Midstar AB to divest eight hotel properties with a total of 965 rooms in Sweden

* The acquisition price amounts to 850 million Swedish crowns ($100 million), after deduction of deferred tax, where the buyer acquires the shares in each respective property owning company

* The transaction is expected to close March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

