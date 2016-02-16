Feb 16 Exeotech Invest publ AB :

* Will issue GEM 45 million warrants with three years' duration and a strike price of 0.18 crowns

* Entered into an agreement whereby GEM undertakes to invest up to 45 million Swedish crowns ($5.3 million) in ExeoTech over the next 3 years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4778 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)