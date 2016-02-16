Feb 16 Kumba Iron Ore Ltd :

* Anglo American's intention to exit its Kumba shareholding

* Referred to announcement today by Anglo American of its intention to exit its 69.7 pct shareholding in company, at appropriate time and in an orderly manner

* Anglo American and Kumba will work together to evaluate options for exit and how business can be set up as a standalone entity