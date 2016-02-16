BRIEF-Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
Feb 16 Conwert Immobilien Invest :
* A recent repayment of 70 mln eur in bridge financing has led to a further improvement of interest costs and LTV ratio
* Thanks to successful real estate sales of non-core assets, a bridge financing that was arranged last year has been completely paid back earlier than expected
* Average interest costs on our financial liabilities amounted to only 2.3 percent at end of 2015
* FFO I guidance of 65 mln eur for 2016 confirmed
* We have launched several programmes that will contribute to reducing our operating costs by 20 percent
* Early repayment of bridge financing will give us further financial flexibility we need to be able to make targeted acquisitions, especially in attractive locations in German real estate market Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 16 Riyad Bank reported a 10.8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on higher impairment charges but Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets still beat analysts' forecasts.