Feb 16 Svenska Cellulosa Sca AB

* Says nomination committee proposes that Ewa björling, Maija-Liisa Friman and Johan Malmquist be elected as new board members

* Says Leif Johansson has declined re-election

* Says the Nomination Committee proposes that Pär Boman be re-elected as Chairman of the Board