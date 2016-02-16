UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Rheinmetall AG
* Says automotive sector books follow-up piston contract for over 170 million euros
* Says has been awarded a follow-up contract to deliver gasoline engine pistons for the 2-liter units of a well-known American auto manufacturer
* Says components will be produced at the Mexican facility in Celaya for shipment to the customer's North American and European plants starting from 2017 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.