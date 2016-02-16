BRIEF-Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
Feb 16 Vantage Development SA :
* Signs a preliminary agreement to sell VD RETAIL II Sp. z o.o.
* VD RETAIL II has carried out Galaktyka (Galaxy) commercial park investment in Wroclaw, Poland
* Plans to sign a definite agreement by May 15
DUBAI, April 16 Riyad Bank reported a 10.8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on higher impairment charges but Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets still beat analysts' forecasts.