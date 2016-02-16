Feb 16 Santam Ltd
* Solvency margin as at 31 December 2015 is expected to be
above upper end of target range of 35 pct to 45 pct of net
premiums
* Capital review is being performed, taking into account
required solvency range in light of changing regulatory
requirements and potential acquisitions
* Sees HEPS for year ended 31 December 2015 to be between 25
pct (1 808 cents) to 30 pct (1 880 cents) above those reported
for prior period
* Increase in HEPS and EPS has been driven by significant
improvements in both insurance and investment results compared
to 2014
