Feb 17 Warehouses de Pauw CVA :

* Reports FY net profit of 142.7 million euros compared to 64.7 million euros a year ago

* FY net current result (EPRA) per share over 2015 increases by 22.1 percent to 5.00 euros, compared to 4.10 euros in 2014

* Says the occupancy rate at Dec. 31 was 97.5 percent versus 97.6 percent year ago

* Says the fair value of property portfolio at Dec. 31 was 1.93 billion euros compared to 1.57 billion euros a year ago

* Announces 18 percent dividend increase to 4.00 euros gross per share

* Says in 2016 expects its net current result (EPRA) to rise by 4 percent to 5.20 euros per share (an increase of 7 percent, excluding non-recurring items in 2015)

* Increase in the dividend for 2016 (payable in 2017) is anticipated to 4.20 euros gross per share