UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Bhb Brauholding Bayern Mitte AG :
* FY total sales up 4.7 pct to 17.0 million euros ($19 million)(2014: 16.3 million euros)
* Prelim FY EBIT at around 0.5 million euros, well above the level of 2014's value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.