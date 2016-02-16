BRIEF-Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
Feb 16 Fonciere Inea SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 28.9 million euros ($32.34 million)compared to 28.2 million euros a year ago
* FY EBIT is 18.4 million euros compared to 16.3 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit is 8.1 million euros compared to 5.4 million euros a year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 1.65 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
DUBAI, April 16 Riyad Bank reported a 10.8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on higher impairment charges but Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets still beat analysts' forecasts.