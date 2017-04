Feb 16 Gecina SA :

* Signs sale commitment for Be Issy building in Issy-les-Moulineaux

* Amount of transaction is 157.8 million euros ($175.79 million)

* Building will be delivered in H2 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1TlQsLD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)